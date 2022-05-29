79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern baseball falls in SWAC Championship Game, losing to Alabama State in 14 innings

3 hours 28 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, May 29 2022 May 29, 2022 May 29, 2022 5:03 PM May 29, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BIRMINGHAM - The Southern Jaguars season ends in heartbreaking fashion, as the team losses in the 14th inning in the SWAC title game against Alabama State. 

Southern had a chance to win it down 1 in the bottom of the 13th with the bases loaded with no outs. But the Jags only got 1 run, and hit into a double play. The Hornets took the lead in the top of the 14th inning with a Corey King double into the gap.

Trending News

Southern ends the season with a 27-31 record. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days