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Southern baseball enters SWAC tournament hot, wins 15th straight SWAC game to end regular season
BATON ROUGE - The team from Baton Rouge with the best shot at a trip to the NCAA tournament is the Southern Jaguars. The Jags capped off their regular season with a sweep at the expense of Alabama A&M. Southern defeated the Bulldogs in the third and final game of the series 15-13.
The Jaguars enter the postseason on a 15-game winning streak against SWAC competition and earned the SWAC tournament's two-seed. Southern's first opponent in the tournament will be No. 7 Jackson State, whom the Jags did not play this season.
Southern's last series loss came over a month ago to eventual one-seeded Bethune-Cookman. The Jags took a game from the Wildcats in that series.
Southern-Jackson State is scheduled to start on Wednesday, May 20, at 3:00 p.m.
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