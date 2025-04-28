71°
Southern baseball dominates Mississippi Valley State to earn sweep

By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team outscored Mississippi Valley State 32-1 Sunday in a doubleheader to complete a series sweep over the Delta Devils.

Game one

Southern 21, MVSU 1

Game two 

Southern 11, MVSU 0

Southern opened the series with a 13-12 win over the Delta Devils on Saturday, so Sunday's wins complete the series sweep.

The Jaguars are 10-11 in SWAC play. The team's final three regular season weekend series' are on the road.

