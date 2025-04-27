Latest Weather Blog
Southern baseball comes from behind to beat Mississippi Valley State in game on 13-12
BATON ROUGE - Southern baseball took down Mississippi Valley State in game one of their final home series 13-12.
The Jags found trouble early when they trailed 10-5 by the fifth inning. However, they take advantage of the Delta Devils' mistakes. Two Jaguars score to make it a 10-7 game after a wild pitch.
Valley answered with a two-run home run by Kade Wood to make it 12-7.
Southern would surge back and not allow the Devils to score again after the sixth inning. They put up six unanswered runs to win it.
An RBI single from Jaylon Lucky would plate the run that walked it off for the Jags.
Southern and MVSU will play a double header on Sunday to close the series. The first game is set for 2 p.m. The final game will follow 30 minutes after the first game ends.
