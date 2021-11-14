Southern a 17-7 4th quarter lead, falls to rival Jackson State

This has been a season of what if's for Southern as the Jaguars lose another heartbreaker to rival Jackson State. The Jags had the 10 point lead with 6 minutes remaining.

Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders hit wide receiver Malachi Wideman on two touchdowns to give Jackson State the win. One from 13 yards out, the game winner was a 50 yard bomb.

Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders returned to the sidelines in a wheelchair. He missed the Tigers last three games while recovering from a turf toe injury he suffered while with the cowboys.

The Jags defense did play well for most of the game, forcing three turnover and only allowing 51 rushing yards, but it was the offenses inability to score late that sealed the game.

in the last two games Southern only has scored 3 total points in the second half. Southern now falls to 4-6 on the year, they will finish the season with a losing record.

After the game the two teams had to be separated. Jackson State tried to wave their flag on the field which caused multiple brawls. Head Coach Jason Rollins wouldn't speak on the fights in the post game press conference.

The Jaguars will have two weeks to get ready for the Bayou Classic against Grambling.