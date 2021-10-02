Southeastern stuns LSU in 5-4 midweek thriller

Hammond, LA - The Tiger bats were silenced at the plate for the first six innings in Hammond, before a 3-run Jake Slaughter bomb brought LSU within one run in the 8th inning Wednesday night.

The Tigers down 5-4 in the 9th with the bases loaded and one out, but the comeback effort falls short as freshman Hunter Feduccia grounded into the game-ending double play as the Lions escape with their first win over LSU since 2008.

Besides Slaughter's homer, the Tiger bats held in check for 7 hits on the night while LSU's troubles on the mound continued for Sunday starter Todd Peterson who took the hill in relief against the Lions.

Peterson making it just 2 innings, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits, while freshman Trent Vietmeier also struggled on the mound giving up 2 runs in just an inning of work.

LSU's busy week of 5 games continues at Alex Box Stadium Friday night when they take on Toledo at 7 p.m. with Sacred Heart in town Saturday and a rematch with the Lions set for Sunday afternoon.