Southeastern shreds Houston Baptist 61-24 in home opener
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley completed 31-of-38 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns, and Southeastern Louisiana beat Houston Baptist 61-24 on Saturday.
Kelley completed passes to 13 different receivers and spread his five scores across four recipients. Kelley threw two touchdowns to Austin Mitchell.
The Lions (5-0, 3-1 Southland Conference), ranked 11th in the FCS, reached double-digit point totals in each quarter: 13, 21, 10 and 17. They outgained the Huskies (0-6, 0-3) in total yards 634-295.
Southeastern Louisiana entered the game averaging 556.6 yards and 48.6 points per game while leading the nation in third-down conversion percentage (58.1%). The Lions were 8 for 12 on third down.
Orion Olivas threw for three touchdowns for Houston Baptist. The Huskies’ last win was Oct. 3, 2020, when they beat Eastern Kentucky 33-30.
