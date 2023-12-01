Southeastern invests William S. Wainwright as 15th president

71°
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University held a ceremony Friday morning to invest William S. Wainwright as the university's 15th president.

The ceremony was held in the Student Union Grand Ballroom, and Wainwright was presented with Southeastern's President's chain by three of the school's past presidents. Additionally, representatives of the UL System Board of Supervisors and the Louisiana Board of Regents also attended the event.

“With a focus on our core values of excellence and caring and commitment to data driven strategic planning and execution, Southeastern will garner historic endowments and private investment that will build a future forward culture of excellence," Wainwright said. "And we will get there, together.”

