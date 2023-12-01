71°
Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern invests William S. Wainwright as 15th president
HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University held a ceremony Friday morning to invest William S. Wainwright as the university's 15th president.
The ceremony was held in the Student Union Grand Ballroom, and Wainwright was presented with Southeastern's President's chain by three of the school's past presidents. Additionally, representatives of the UL System Board of Supervisors and the Louisiana Board of Regents also attended the event.
Trending News
“With a focus on our core values of excellence and caring and commitment to data driven strategic planning and execution, Southeastern will garner historic endowments and private investment that will build a future forward culture of excellence," Wainwright said. "And we will get there, together.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
-
Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold
-
Lane shift on I-10 West pushed back to Friday; delayed by cold...
-
Attorney General elect orders in depth review of State Police
-
Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police