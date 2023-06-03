Southeastern hires Bobby Barbier as next head baseball coach

Northwestern State

HAMMOND - Southeastern has hired rival Northwestern State head coach Bobby Barbier as the Lions next head man. Barbier will become Southeastern's 20th head coach in program history.

At NSU, Barbier went 181-169 and led the Demons to one regional back in 2018. Barbier now leaves his alma mater for a Southeastern program has that made the NCAA tournament four times since 2014.

He was named the LSWA, American Baseball Coaches Association, and Southland Coach of the Year in 2018.

As a player, Barbier was a First-Team All-Southland selection in 2004 and was a key contributor in Northwestern State’s run to a conference title and NCAA Regional Berth in 2005.

His coaching resume also features stops at Alabama, where he was on staff from 2010-14. The same stretch that saw the Crimson Tide baseball program make four regional appearances.

Southeastern was 25-25 this past year.