Southeastern dominates McNeese to move to 2-0 in conference play
LAKE CHARLES - In a week with a bunch of Louisiana college football teams on a bye, Southeastern dominated McNeese in an in-state matchup.
Southeastern 38, McNeese 0
The Lions scored all 38 points of this game in the first half. Coach Frank Scelfo's two-quarterback system worked to perfection, with Carson Camp going 10-of-12 for 173 yards and two touchdowns and Kyle Lowe going 5-of-8 for 94 yards and a score.
Deantre Jackson added two rushing touchdowns for Southeastern.
Southeastern moves to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Southland Conference play. The Lions have a week off before hosting Northwestern State on October 18.
