Southeastern baseball wins game two 8-7 against McNeese

Saturday, April 15 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

HAMMOND - Before Saturday, April wasn't a kind month to the Southeastern baseball team as the Lions had lost seven out of eight games. But the team is hopeful Saturday's win over McNeese will help the Lions turn it around.

After the Cowboys won 7-6 on Friday, it was the Lions turn to win a close one. Southeastern was trailing 6-2 in the seventh when Shea Thomas hit an two RBI double to get the inning started, the Lions scored five runs in the seventh to take the lead. Southeastern won game two 8-7. 

The Lions will go for their first series win this month Sunday at 1 p.m. 

