South Africa's ambassador to visit Southern University

BATON ROUGE- South Africa's ambassador to the United States, Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu, will visit Southern University in Baton Rouge this week.



The event is scheduled Thursday at 11 a.m. in the atrium of Rodney Higgins Hall at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs on the Baton Rouge campus.



Mahlangu was appointed in October 2014 by the president of South Africa to serve in the post based in Washington, D.C. He has represented South Africa in many international platforms, including the United Nations and G20 Speakers' Conferences.