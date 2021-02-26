63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

South Africa's ambassador to visit Southern University

5 years 3 months 1 week ago Wednesday, November 18 2015 Nov 18, 2015 November 18, 2015 3:59 AM November 18, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- South Africa's ambassador to the United States, Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu, will visit Southern University in Baton Rouge this week.
    
The event is scheduled Thursday at 11 a.m. in the atrium of Rodney Higgins Hall at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs on the Baton Rouge campus.
    
Mahlangu was appointed in October 2014 by the president of South Africa to serve in the post based in Washington, D.C. He has represented South Africa in many international platforms, including the United Nations and G20 Speakers' Conferences.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days