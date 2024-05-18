Soul food chefs show off their skills at annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival

BATON ROUGE - The two day Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival kicked off Saturday on Goodwood Boulevard, as chefs showed their skills in making soul food.

Soul food chefs await the moment that they get the rare compliment that they "put their foot in it," which confirms their work and quality.

Kelton N'spire Harper with Oh My Goodness Takeout and Catering LLC said it's one of the best compliments a chef can receive.

"Anytime they come and compliment our food and our service, that means everything, because that's why we do it, for the people," Harper said.

While the food is a major aspect in the Soul Food Festival, it's not really a party without music blaring over the speakers and an ice cold beverage to wash that food down. It's not just any kind of beverage though.

For Harper, the only way to wash down that food is to have a nice cup of lemonade or Kool-Aid with just a little too much sugar.

"You know, we gotta go heavy on the sugar," Harper said. "In fact, I like a little Kool-Aid and lemonade with my sugar."

The festival will finish up Sunday, May 19 starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m.