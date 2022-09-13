Sorrento mom: 'I have nowhere to go.'

SORRENTO – A Sorrento mother was brought to tears Tuesday after returning to her home to find it flooded with water.

The single mother of two girls told WBRZ’s Earl Phelps that she evacuated Monday night to Pierre Part after battling rising waters Monday afternoon.

She said the home belonged to her mother who died a year ago. The house is currently in succession so she does not have flood insurance because it is in her mother’s name.

Authorities issued a voluntary evacuation of the town of Sorrento Monday evening. Emergency officials said residents should expect a "major impact" overnight.

Volunteers, some wearing Paincourtville Fire Department shirts, arrived at the home to help her pack her belongings into garbage bags.

“I have been fighting for three days, sandbagging. I had a big pump and everything,” she said. “I’ve slept for maybe 12 hours in the last four days trying to save it. I had to get out yesterday because my kids need me. I have nowhere to go.”