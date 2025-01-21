16°
Sorrento affected by temporary gas outage due to equipment failure
SORRENTO - The town of Sorrento is currently working through a natural gas outage caused by an "equipment failure" Tuesday night, according to the town's Facebook page.
The town said Atmos Energy crews are working to restore natural gas service to homes and businesses. Town officials and the fire department have been notified and no evacuations have been issued.
For up to date information, the town recommends checking here.
