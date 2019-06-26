'Something you see in the movies:' Five arrested after Monday night shootout on I-12

LIVINGSTON - Five people are in custody after a gun battle between two cars on Interstate 12 Monday night.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, shots were fired between the passengers of two vehicles near the Frost Road exit just before midnight. Investigators said a single person was in one of the vehicles while four were riding in the other.

Though no one was hurt, one of the vehicles was seriously damaged and had to pull onto the shoulder of the roadway. Livingston police intervened and found a weapon, counterfeit cash and narcotics inside.

The second vehicle was found along Highway 22 a short while later. Inside that car, French Settlement police found marijuana, counterfeit cash and guns, including an AK 47.

"It’s amazing that no one was injured," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a news release. "This is something you see in the movies – not in Livingston Parish."

The five arrested were identified as Detron Jefferson, 23; Tyrese Collins, 19; Justin Young, 20; Marcus Williams, 19; and Earl Young, 18. All five are from the Plaquemine area.