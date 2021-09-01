Some parts of Livingston Parish could go without power for 2 to 3 weeks

LIVINGSTON PARISH - It has been three days since Hurricane Ida rolled through Livingston Parish and local officials say the area still has a long road ahead.

"This was the most devastating storm in my almost 67 years," Parish President Layton Ricks said.

In a press conference Wednesday, Demco spokesperson David Latona told residents that 80 percent of Demco customers in Livingston parish are still affected by outages. He added the parish lost nearly 100 percent of power after the storm.

Latona said they are making progress in Juban, Watson, and Walker. Residents of Satsuma, Livingston, and Holden should expect to be in the dark for two to three weeks.

Sheriff Jason Ard reminded residents that there is still a curfew in effect from dusk until dawn. Residents should not be driving at night due to dangerous conditions.

Ricks said the Tickfaw River will crest on Friday, which is a little below the stage during the historic flood of 2016.

There are still shelters in Livingston Parish; one at Albany High and another at Live Oak Jr. High.