Latest Weather Blog
Some Jif peanut butter products linked to salmonella cases
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers should double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter amid a recall, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.
Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized. Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be disposed, the company said.
Trending News
Jif is sold at retailers nationwide. States reporting salmonella cases are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body of dentist found after deadly False River boating crash: 2 killed,...
-
Waffle House shooting leaves teen dead, 2 others hurt in Ascension
-
Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection
-
Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from burning boat in gulf
-
False River shut down Saturday after deadly boating accident; person still missing
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...