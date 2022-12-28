72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some Denham Springs homes to experience discolored water

1 hour 38 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, December 28 2022 Dec 28, 2022 December 28, 2022 10:57 AM December 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

DENHAM SPRINGS - Some water customers in Denham Springs will notice discoloration Wednesday night, into Thursday, due to tests being conducted on area hydrants.

Fire District 5 will be "flow testing" the hydrants south of I-12 in Plantation Estates and surrounding areas, beginning at 10 p.m. That could mean brown-tinted water running to faucets -- something likely to continue into Thursday.

Trending News

No advisories or restrictions have been issued. City leaders tell WBRZ that the discoloration due to routine testing does not pose any health hazards.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days