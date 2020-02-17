Latest Weather Blog
Some CATS bus routes remain in limited service
BATON ROUGE - CATS say it is continuing to support rescue and evacuation operations, but more buses will return to regular service than in the days prior on Tuesday.
Service has been restored to most routes, but trips are limited and buses are not running as regularly as they normally do. Riders are advised to consult www.brcats.com for more info.
The following routes will have limited service on Tuesday, Aug. 16:
8 Gus Young/BRCC
10 Scenic Hwy/Southern
11 Northside Circulator
12 Government/Jefferson
14 Thomas Delpit
17 Perkins Road
18 LSU/Cortana Mall
21 Fairfields Ave. - Cortana Mall
22 Winbourne Ave. - Cortana Mall
41 Plank Rd.
44 Florida Blvd. - Cortana Mall
46 Gardere/OLOL/L'auberge
47 Highland Rd.
56 Mall to Mall/Drusilla
54 Airline Hwy. North - Southern Univ.
55 East Florida/BREC
57 Sherwood Forest
58 Coursey/O'Neal
59 East Florida/O' Neal
60 Medical Circulator
70 Baker/SU/Terminal Limited
72 Florida Limited
Riders with questions should contact CATS Customer Care at 225-389-8282.
