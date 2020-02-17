Some CATS bus routes remain in limited service

BATON ROUGE - CATS say it is continuing to support rescue and evacuation operations, but more buses will return to regular service than in the days prior on Tuesday.

Service has been restored to most routes, but trips are limited and buses are not running as regularly as they normally do. Riders are advised to consult www.brcats.com for more info.

The following routes will have limited service on Tuesday, Aug. 16:

8 Gus Young/BRCC

10 Scenic Hwy/Southern

11 Northside Circulator

12 Government/Jefferson

14 Thomas Delpit

17 Perkins Road

18 LSU/Cortana Mall

21 Fairfields Ave. - Cortana Mall

22 Winbourne Ave. - Cortana Mall

41 Plank Rd.

44 Florida Blvd. - Cortana Mall

46 Gardere/OLOL/L'auberge

47 Highland Rd.

56 Mall to Mall/Drusilla

54 Airline Hwy. North - Southern Univ.

55 East Florida/BREC

57 Sherwood Forest

58 Coursey/O'Neal

59 East Florida/O' Neal

60 Medical Circulator

70 Baker/SU/Terminal Limited

72 Florida Limited

Riders with questions should contact CATS Customer Care at 225-389-8282.