Some capital-area school districts announce plans to reopen, return to normal on Tuesday

1 hour 4 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, January 26 2026 Jan 26, 2026 January 26, 2026 12:19 PM January 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Capital-area school districts began to announce plans to reopen and return to normal schedules on Tuesday after closing Monday for weather concerns.

The following districts have announced plans to reopen:
- East Baton Rouge Schools
- West Baton Rouge Schools

Check back here throughout Monday as more school districts announce reopenings. 

Many capital-area schools cancelled classes Monday because of concerns over a winter storm that swept through much of the country during the weekend. Many areas in North Louisiana saw severe effects, but the capital region largely avoided icing.

