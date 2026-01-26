38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Third person dies from winter weather-related causes, LDH says

BATON ROUGE — A third person has died in connection with this weekend's winter storm, this one due to carbon monoxide poisoning, the Louisiana Department of Health said Monday.

The 86-year-old man's death in DeSoto Parish comes after two hypothermia-related deaths in Caddo Parish.

A total of three people have died in Louisiana due to the winter storm.

