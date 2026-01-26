Investigative Unit: Angola inmate dies over weekend; West Feliciana Sheriff says investigation underway

ANGOLA — The death of an inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary that happened over the weekend is under investigation, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman told the Investigative Unit on Monday.

Harold Brooks, a 37-year-old Angola inmate from Lafayette, died Saturday. According to the sheriff, the death was likely caused by a cardiac arrest.

However, sources told the Investigative Unit that, earlier in the day, Brooks had been acting combative with other inmates and officers and may have been involved in some kind of altercation before his death.

Sheriff Spillman said that there is an active investigation.

"Making sure no wrongdoing or foul play (was) involved," he said.

The Department of Corrections said they "will not comment regarding this pending matter."

"At this time, no correctional staff members have been placed on leave surrounding this matter," DOC officials added.