BRFD: Man in jail on homicide charges allegedly set fire to car in October, charged with arson

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said Monday that an alleged arsonist is being charged after he allegedly set fire to a car connected to a Tennessee Street homicide in October 2025.

Jemile Causey, 19, is being charged with simple arson connected to an Oct. 8 vehicle arson.

According to fire investigators, the fire was set inside the car's passenger seat around 4:48 p.m. in the 5700 block of Robertson Avenue. Fire officials say that security footage shows three males, including Causey, exiting the car and one of them throwing a rag into the passenger seat before the trio ran from the scene.

The car is believed to have been used earlier that day in the killing of 25-year-old Kyron Carter along Tennessee Street.

Causey was already in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison this week when he was accused of arson. WBRZ previously reported that Causey was one of four people arrested in connection with the Jan. 10 shooting death of a 17-year-old along Wood Street.