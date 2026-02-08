Latest Weather Blog
Social media posts lead to armed robberies in Ascension Parish; four arrested
GEISMAR - Two men have been arrested in Ascension Parish after they allegedly used social media to set up two separate armed robberies Wednesday.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Michael Lomas and 22-year-old Tyrell Jimerson were both arrested Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the men lured victims in with a post on social media advertising a phone for sale.
Once each victim met them with the money to buy the phone, the two robbed them at gunpoint, taking both the phone and the cash.
Detectives later received anonymous tips, informing them that Lomas and Jimerson were both in the area at the time of the robberies.
With the help of state police, deputies found the two suspects in a Baton Rouge motel and arrested them.
As the investigation continued, it was learned that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Cox and 21-year-old Michael Jones helped set up the fake account for the cell phone for Jimerson and Lomas.
Both Cox and Jones were arrested for two counts principal to armed robbery.
