67°
Latest Weather Blog
Snack aisle at Central Dollar Tree catches fire Sunday evening
CENTRAL - A snack aisle at a Dollar Tree caught fire Sunday evening, destroying a shelf and damaging part of the building's ceiling.
The Central Fire Department posted pictures of the fire's aftermath Sunday. Officials said the operational sprinkler system inside the store prevented the fire from spreading, and the scene was under control shortly after the firefighters' arrival.
Trending News
There was no immediate known cause of the fire, but the CFD encouraged anyone with information about the fire to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Easter Sunrise Service at Hemingbough
-
2 dead, 3 hurt during violent weekend in Baton Rouge
-
American Red Cross Louisiana holds three day disaster training camp
-
18-year-old killed in road rage shooting Saturday, BRPD looking for suspects
-
One person injured after early-morning house fire - Investigators working to determine...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...