61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Smoking ban snuffed out... for now; Council delays making anti-smoking decision

8 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, June 28 2017 Jun 28, 2017 June 28, 2017 11:08 PM June 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – A bizarre conversation about banning smoking in bars and restaurants in Baton Rouge was deferred – meaning, it was not decided Wednesday and will instead be discussed later.

Casinos expressed issues over the proposal since it was set to ban smoking in gaming facilities, too. Opponents of the proposal suggested there would be a drop in revenue if the ban passed. Similar sentiments were echoed in New Orleans when city officials banned smoking there.

Though, supporters argued people's health was the defining issue.

At least two members of the EBR Metro Council questioned the enforcement of the proposal.

Trending News

The vote on the smoking ban was deferred to August 9, 2017. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days