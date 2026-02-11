Smoking ban snuffed out... for now; Council delays making anti-smoking decision

BATON ROUGE – A bizarre conversation about banning smoking in bars and restaurants in Baton Rouge was deferred – meaning, it was not decided Wednesday and will instead be discussed later.

Casinos expressed issues over the proposal since it was set to ban smoking in gaming facilities, too. Opponents of the proposal suggested there would be a drop in revenue if the ban passed. Similar sentiments were echoed in New Orleans when city officials banned smoking there.

Though, supporters argued people's health was the defining issue.

At least two members of the EBR Metro Council questioned the enforcement of the proposal.

The vote on the smoking ban was deferred to August 9, 2017.