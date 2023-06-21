73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Smokers to pay more: Cigarette tax hike wins final passage

7 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, March 05 2016 Mar 5, 2016 March 05, 2016 2:33 PM March 05, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - Smoking cigarettes in Louisiana will cost more money starting April 1.

The state Senate voted 33-2 Saturday for a 22-cent per pack cigarette tax hike. That gave the House-approved bill final legislative passage.

Gov. John Bel Edwards supports the tax increase sponsored by New Orleans Rep. Walt Leger (leh-ZHAY'). It's one of many taxes pushed by the Democratic governor in a special legislative session to help balance Louisiana's budget.

The cigarette tax will rise from 86 cents per pack to $1.08.

The change will bring in an estimated $11 million for this year's budget and $46 million annually.

Trending News

It's the second tax hike on smokers in less than a year. In 2015, lawmakers increased the tax rate by 50 cents. That began July 1.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days