Smokers to pay more: Cigarette tax hike wins final passage
BATON ROUGE - Smoking cigarettes in Louisiana will cost more money starting April 1.
The state Senate voted 33-2 Saturday for a 22-cent per pack cigarette tax hike. That gave the House-approved bill final legislative passage.
Gov. John Bel Edwards supports the tax increase sponsored by New Orleans Rep. Walt Leger (leh-ZHAY'). It's one of many taxes pushed by the Democratic governor in a special legislative session to help balance Louisiana's budget.
The cigarette tax will rise from 86 cents per pack to $1.08.
The change will bring in an estimated $11 million for this year's budget and $46 million annually.
It's the second tax hike on smokers in less than a year. In 2015, lawmakers increased the tax rate by 50 cents. That began July 1.
