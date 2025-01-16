Smoke detectors recalled because they don't detect smoke; poses safety hazard for consumers

BATON ROUGE — Federal regulators say 328,000 smoke detectors have been recalled because they don't detect smoke.

The firm "Three61" recalled the Samurai Mini Smoke Alarms sold through HSN because they might not alert people to a fire. HSN was formerly known as the Home Shopping Network.

A notice was posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. It says alarms with the model number SM1, which were sold in two- or three-packs with lithium-ion batteries, were offered from July 2020 through November 2024 at a cost up to $50.

Testing found a detector that failed to sound an alarm when exposed to smoke, the CPSC said. Three61 said it has received eight reports of the alarms failing to activate in the presence of smoke. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately contact Three61 for a free replacement alarm, including shipping. Consumers will have to write “Recalled” with a permanent marker on the smoke alarm and submit a photo of the marked product to www.samuraibrands.com/recall. Once submitted, the company will immediately ship a replacement. Three61 said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

The lithium-ion batteries need to be disposed of by following state and local ordinances covering recycling. They should not be thrown in the trash.