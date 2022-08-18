82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Small plane crash-lands in canal near Baton Rouge airport

3 hours 6 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, August 18 2022 Aug 18, 2022 August 18, 2022 9:14 AM August 18, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - No one was seriously hurt after a private plane went down in a canal just outside the Baton Rouge airport late Thursday morning.

Stream live coverage here

The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. outside the Baton Rouge Metro Airport along Plank Road. Flight data showed the plane had taken off from the airport shortly before the crash. 

Officials said it appeared an engine went out on the aircraft, and it struck a tree before hitting the ground.

Two people were inside the plane at the time. No serious injuries were reported.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days