Small plane crash-lands in canal near Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE - No one was seriously hurt after a private plane went down in a canal just outside the Baton Rouge airport late Thursday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. outside the Baton Rouge Metro Airport along Plank Road. Flight data showed the plane had taken off from the airport shortly before the crash.

Officials said it appeared an engine went out on the aircraft, and it struck a tree before hitting the ground.

Two people were inside the plane at the time. No serious injuries were reported.