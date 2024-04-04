SMA patient searching for doctor, turned away due to insurance

BATON ROUGE - Sydney Donovan has overcome a lot of health challenges. Now, at 19-years-old, she's looking for a new doctor. Her mom, Sherry Donovan, says it's been difficult to find a doctor who will treat her because of her age and insurance.

At 12, Sydney received a life-saving drug shown to stop the progression of a rare genetic disorder, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, or SMA. Since becoming a legal adult she has been having trouble finding doctors who will accept her insurance, Legacy Medicaid.

"Medicaid's been good to us, you know, but I'm at a standpoint where I don't know where to go from here," said Sherry.

Sydney starting having seizures about a year ago. Earlier this year she complained of back pain and needs to be seen by a doctor. Sherry says they can't find anyone who will see her or read an X-ray.

Sherry says her daughter has been recommended to several doctors but each time she calls to make an appointment she gets the same response - they can't take Legacy Medicaid.

Fearing that her daughter isn't alone, she called 2 On Your Side.

"It's like when they turn to an adult they think they can go out on her own, and they can't," said Sherry.

The Donovans are searching for an orthopedic, one who will take her insurance.

The state has been contacted for assistance.