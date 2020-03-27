SLU, SU Law Center both postpone Spring commencement ceremonies

Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge and Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond both announced Friday that each of their spring commencement ceremonies would be postponed.

Neither University was able to provide a new date for its ceremony.

Southern University said once the campus receives the necessary approvals from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and state authorities on future business operations, it would provide prospective graduates with new ceremony details.

Similarly, Southeastern University advised students to keep an eye on the school’s commencement website for updates on summer commencement news: southeastern.edu/commencement

However, an email sent to students also mentioned that Spring graduates would receive their diplomas via mail along with details about summer commencement.

Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management Kay Maurin said, “Based on input from student leaders, a summer commencement ceremony will be scheduled for late summer 2020 to celebrate the accomplishments of both spring and summer graduates."

“Although we are disappointed to delay this special event for our graduates, we look forward to the opportunity to celebrate their outstanding accomplishments at a time when it is safe to do so,” Maurin added.