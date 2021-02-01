Latest Weather Blog
Slow return to normal routines for cities hit by snowstorm
WASHINGTON - East Coast cities hit hard by a massive snowstorm are getting closer to their normal routines after more than three days with life at a virtual standstill.
In the Washington area, the Metro subway system was scheduled to be close to fully operational Tuesday morning after it gradually lurched back into service throughout the day Monday.
Schools in the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and Maryland are still closed and federal offices were closed for another day. District government employees will be back at work.
The monuments and memorials on the National Mall and the Smithsonian's museums were closed, too. Some, but not all, of the museums will welcome visitors again Tuesday.
New York City got back up and running much faster, with subway and bus service fully operational Monday, although commuter trains were limited.
