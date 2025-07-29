Slidell woman accused of buying Lamborghini while receiving fraudulent benefits booked into EBR jail

BATON ROUGE — A Slidell woman was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after she allegedly bought a Lamborghini and plastic surgery while receiving fraudulent Medicaid benefits, Attorney General Liz Murrill's Office said Tuesday.

Candace Taylor, 35, is accused of underreporting her income to receive Medicaid benefits.

The attorney general's office said Taylor was denied Medicaid in May 2019 after she applied under the alias "Candace Sailor" and reported her income as $1,900 bi-weekly with no dependents. She then reapplied and was approved in March 2020 under the same misnomer, claiming no income. She was also inconsistent with the years in which she claimed dependents, a news release read.

According to the attorney general's office, arrest documents reported that Taylor made over $9.5 million from her multiple businesses between January 2020 and December 2024.

The AG's office said that in that time frame, Taylor:

- Recorded multiple deposits over $480,000 into her bank account

- Made more than $45,000 in vehicle payments to Audi Finance

- Made multiple six-figure withdrawals via cashier's checks to fund property purchases

- Bought plastic surgery, high-end jewelry and "luxury services"

- Bought a 2022 Lamborghini Urus for more than $113,000

Taylor allegedly tried to renew her Medicaid benefits in 2024, just two months after buying the Lamborghini and claiming a monthly income of $2,000. On her application, she left out the fact that she was a business owner.

Agents reportedly saw multiple social media posts by Taylor showing off her luxurious lifestyle, according to the AG's office.

After an investigation, the attorney general's office arrested Taylor in Slidell on Monday and booked her into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for government benefits fraud.