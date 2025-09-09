Slidell Police: Woman arrested for hit-and-run against coworker shrugs when asked why she hid evidence

SLIDELL — A woman was arrested by Slidell Police after allegedly hitting her coworker with a car and shrugging her shoulders when asked why she did it.

Slidell Police responded to reports of a critically injured Greenbriar Community Care Center employee who was said to have fallen late Sunday night. She was brought to the hospital, and it was later learned that she was struck by a car, police said.

The next day, police obtained security footage showing the Greenbriar Community Care Center employee being struck by an SUV that was backing up recklessly through the parking lot.

The car's driver, 67-year-old Lillian Sellers from Mandeville, was also an employee at the care center. The surveillance video, police say, showed Sellers exiting the car, grabbing a broken piece of the car's bumper and going to work as if nothing happened.

Sellers then told coworkers that the injured woman had fallen in the parking lot and needed help.

Sellers was then taken into custody.

Police do not believe that Sellers intentionally hit her coworker with her car, but when asked why she attempted to clear the crime scene and didn't help the woman she just hit with her car, police said "she just shrugged her shoulders and provided no explanation."

Sellers was booked into the Slidell City Jail and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit-and-run driving causing serious bodily injury, negligent injuring and obstruction of justice.