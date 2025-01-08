Slidell mayor resigns from municipal seat to take position in Landry administration

SLIDELL - Mayor Greg Cromer announced his last day in office as leader of Slidell would be Jan. 20 as he accepts a position with the state Department of Transportation and Development under Governor Jeff Landry's administration.

"“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I am stepping down as your Mayor. It has truly been one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” said Cromer. “Serving the citizens of Slidell has been the best and most rewarding job of my career."

Cromer was responsible for many infrastructure improvements around the city, especially recreational facilities he said improved residents' quality of life.

His new position will be as a Legislative Affairs Officer for DOTD. His last day as mayor will be Jan. 20. Slidell City Councilman-at-Large Bill Borchert will assume the role of interim mayor the following day.