Slidell house fire claims lives of 4 family members overnight, 1 still unaccounted for

23 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, January 19 2022 Jan 19, 2022 January 19, 2022 6:44 AM January 19, 2022 in News
By: News Staff

SLIDELL - First responders were called to a house fire early Wednesday that killed four family members while one remains unaccounted for.

The fatal fire broke out on Constellation Street, which is in the Eden Isles subdivision in Slidell. Officials responded to the scene just after 1:30 a.m.

The St. Tammany Parish Fire Department reported the fire was put out by 6 a.m. and the cause is under investigation.

The joint investigation also involves the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's OfficeLouisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, ATF, and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

