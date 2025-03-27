70°
Six students arrested after fights break out at Dutchtown High School
GEISMAR — Six female students were arrested at Dutchtown High School in connection with two separate on-campus fights Thursday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
A Sheriff's Office spokesperson said all six students were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace before they were released to their parents.
No serious injuries were reported.
