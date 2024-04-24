Six 'Motion Boys' gang members booked for drug, gun charges; two still at large

BATON ROUGE — Six men with connections to the "Motion Boys" gang were arrested on drug and gun charges after East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies raided multiple locations suspected to be used to distribute narcotics.

On Tuesday, the EBRSO Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit booked the following on various gang-related charges, along with gun and drug possession charges:

- Stanley "Head" Wilson, 22

- Tyquan Holliday, 22

- Tredarius Keller, 18

- Jacory Williams, 22

- Samuel Love, 22

- Jermaine Henderson, 24

Wilson was also in violation of a restraining order, while Williams, Love and Henderson were additionally booked on resisting arrest.

Two members of the gang, Chedrick Townsend, 34, and Mitchell "Scooby" Johnson, 25, are still at large for similar charges. Johnson, who is on probation for a March methamphetamine conviction, was identified by deputies as the leader following a two month investigation.

When agents executed five search warrants on residences connected to the "Motion Boys," they found 47.6 pounds of marijuana, 114 doses of oxycodone, 55 doses of tapentadol, 33 doses of alprazolam, 16 doses of hydrocodone, 16 doses of morphine pills and 10 doses of Adderall.

They also found $27,709 cash, various drug paraphernalia and 13 firearms, one of which was reported stolen to the Gulf Port Police Department in Mississippi.