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Six hurt in multiple crashes on Miss. River Bridge

8 years 4 months 1 week ago Sunday, November 19 2017 Nov 19, 2017 November 19, 2017 7:06 PM November 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say six people were taken to the hospital after multiple crashes on the Mississippi River Bridge Sunday night.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-10 on the bridge. Police say several crashes, including an overturned vehicle, caused I-10 West to be shut down completely as they worked to clear the scene.

According to DOTD, all lanes have reopened as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, six people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

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