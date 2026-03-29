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Six hurt in multiple crashes on Miss. River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say six people were taken to the hospital after multiple crashes on the Mississippi River Bridge Sunday night.
The crash was reported around 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-10 on the bridge. Police say several crashes, including an overturned vehicle, caused I-10 West to be shut down completely as they worked to clear the scene.
According to DOTD, all lanes have reopened as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to authorities, six people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
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