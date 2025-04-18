Six arrests made in shootings that happened near Strawberry Festival

PONCHATOULA - Six people were arrested Friday following an investigation into a pair of shootings that happened around the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival that the grounds to close early Saturday night.

The Ponchatoula Police Department obtained arrest warrants for six suspects Thursday and five residential search warrants for the suspects' homes.

Friday morning, officers with the PPD, the Hammond Police Department and deputies with the Livingston and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Offices executed the search warrants simultaneously in Ponchatoula and Hammond.

The following people were arrested on various charges:

Camryn Finley, 18 (attempted second-degree murder, terrorizing)

Dealvin Davis, 18 (principal to attempted second-degree murder, terrorizing)

Courtney McGee, 18 (terrorizing)

Markus Dokes, 19 (terrorizing)

Quentrel Smith, 18 (terrorizing)

Quenton Smith, 21 (terrorizing)

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Laryisson said the charges stemmed from the shooting and the severe disruption caused to the general public. He also said further charges for the six arrestees would be forthcoming.