Single-vehicle accident in New Orleans injures 11

Saturday, October 02 2021
Source: WDSU
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A truck crashed into a building and injured 11 people, including several teenagers.

New Orleans EMS told WDSU that the driver lost control of their truck and crashed into a building at the corner of General Myers Avenue and Horace Street at noon Saturday.

WDSU reported two victims riding in the bed of the truck were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Five victims were taken to Children's Hospital, and three were taken to West Jefferson Medical Center. Those victims' conditions are unknown.

