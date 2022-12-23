Simple steps can protect plants against Christmas blast of cold air

BATON ROUGE - The arrival of bitter cold air across the WBRZ viewing area brings more than just a Christmas chill -- it threatens to damage or kill certain plants if proper care isn't taken to protect them.

Much of southern Louisiana will dip below 20 degrees over the holiday weekend, and temperatures will stay below the freezing mark of 32 degrees for long stretches of time.

WATCH: LSU AgCenter expert discusses which crops need to be covered

Species of plants that are Zone 8 hardy should generally do well, even during this particularly cold stretch. Plants that are only suited for Zone 9 or 10 are considered tropical and are likely to suffer damage or die in sub-freezing temperatures.

Here's a list of plants that are commonly found in Zone 8.

The LSU AgCenter details four steps that homeowners can take in advance of a freeze: Water, Move Inside, Mulch and Cover.

Those with leftover Christmas lights can wrap young trees in them, providing a mild warmth that offers some protection.

WATCH: LSU AgCenter video demonstrates how to properly wrap trees

But actions don't end there. Once the freezing conditions have lifted, it's important to remove any coverings on plant beds, prune away any damage and make sure plants are properly watered.

