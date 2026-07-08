Silver Alert issued for elderly woman last seen on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old woman last seen on St. Claude Avenue near Lamanche Street.

Dorothea Hernaez was last seen on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. The New Orleans Police Department requested a Silver Alert around 7:55 p.m., LSP added.

Hernaez is a white woman with brown eyes and long silver hair. She is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants and carrying a black purse. She has a medical condition that may impair her judgment, LSP said.

"Hernaez is believed to be on foot, traveling in an unknown direction," LSP continued.

Anyone with information regarding Hernaez's whereabouts is asked to immediately call the NOPD at (504) 658-6050.