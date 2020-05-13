Sign up by noon, Wednesday to receive stimulus payment via direct deposit

Anyone still waiting on a stimulus payment from the federal government who would like for it to be deposited directly into their bank account, has until noon Wednesday to visit the IRS website and make the necessary arrangements to receive payment.

If the IRS doesn't have a person's direct deposit information by that deadline, they'll still receive a stimulus check, but not via direct deposit.

Citizens and resident aliens earning less than $75,000 in individual adjusted gross income are generally eligible for a $1,200 relief payment. Individuals earning more may be eligible for a partial payment.

For most people, the payments were automatic and no action was necessary. The IRS has sent payments to some 130 million people already. The new deadline only applies to people who have not received a payment yet and who have not confirmed that the IRS has their bank account information.

"We want people to visit Get My Payment before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. "Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit."

If you filed a federal tax return and received a refund via direct deposit — or if you receive other benefits to your account, like Social Security or Supplemental Security Income — the IRS should already have your bank account information. You can use the "Get My Payment" online tool to confirm your bank account is on file and check the status of your payment.

If you are not required to file a federal tax return, you can use this IRS page to request your payment electronically.

The IRS will not contact you directly for information, and you will never have to provide any money to receive your stimulus check. Any calls, texts or emails asking for information are scams.