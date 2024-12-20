Latest Weather Blog
Sid Edwards' transition team forms committees set to meet monthly to discuss goals
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-president-elect Sid Edwards' transition team held its first meeting Thursday and formed committees to address top priorities for the administration.
The team and committees will meet monthly for the first three months of 2025 and will move forward with recommendations afterward.
The committees, chairs, and co-chairs are as follows:
City Blight – Eddie Rispone, chair; Tara Wicker, co-chair
Economic Development and Workforce – Lori Melancon, chair; Will Green, co-chair
Education (Early Childhood & K-12) – Chris Meyer, chair; David Alvarez, co-chair
Government Efficiency – Mike Polito, chair; Gerard Tarleton, co-chair
Healthcare – Catherine O’Neal, MD, chair; Leah Cullins, co-chair
Higher Education and Technical Colleges – John Walters, chair; Todd Grigsby, co-chair
Infrastructure – Mike Wampold, chair; Gil Matherne, co-chair
Public Safety – Jeff LeDuff, chair; Nial Patel, co-chair
North BR Community Relations – Darryl Hurst, chair; David Beach, co-chair
Quality of Life – Chris Toombs, chair; Jennifer Richardson, co-chair
