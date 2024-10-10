Shores back on mound as LSU starts fall scrimmages

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team welcomes over 20 new players to their roster, including a bunch of new pitchers, but one returning pitcher is set for a big season.

Chase Shores, who tore his UCL during his freshman season, has recovered from Tommy John surgery and is expected to have a big role with the Tigers pitching staff this spring.

"He's got a great presence to everything that he does, I think he's shown some good leadership skills with the pitching staff," LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson said. "(He's) Obviously an important part of what we're going to do in 2025, and it's his time. Outside of Paul (Skenes) you're talking about probably the most talented pitcher that we've recruited since I've been here."

"(I) Missed a year and a half, kind of feel like I have a lot to make up for, I've been around, I was a part of that 2023 team so I saw how things are supposed to be done, and you know, (I'm) kind of excited just to kind of implement that," Shores said."

LSU fans can watch Shores pitch this week. The Tigers are hosting three intrasquad scrimmages at Alex Box Stadium that are free and open to the public. Parking is also free.

The games will be Thursday at 4 p.m., Friday at 1 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.