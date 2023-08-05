Shootout in Lafayette results in one child dead, two officers wounded

LAFAYETTE - A shootout that occurred Saturday morning resulted in a total of six people injured, including two police officers and a child that later died at the hospital.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department, the Lafayette Police Department responded to a fight in progress at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. After officers made contact with those believed to be involved, the suspect and officers engaged in a shootout.

Two LFP officers were seriously injured in the shootout, as well as an adult female and two children, and one of the children later died in the hospital. The two LPD officers are now in stable condition, but the other victims currently are in critical condition, and the suspect was also wounded.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with photos, video or information to contact detectives by calling 337-232-9211.