Shooting on Hammond Street injures one person

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 hour 3 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, November 24 2020 Nov 24, 2020 November 24, 2020 7:06 AM November 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Nov. 24) morning, a reported shooting that left one person injured occurred in a Baton Rouge neighborhood just north of Evangeline Street.

Authorities responded to the 5000 block of Hammond Street shortly after 4 a.m.

According to officials, they found an injured person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials have confirmed that the person is expected to survive.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been disclosed.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

