Shooting on Amarillo Street leaves one person in critical condition

1 hour 56 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, January 12 2020 Jan 12, 2020 January 12, 2020 5:08 PM January 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting on Amarillo St. off Plank Rd. in North Baton Rouge around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

One person was shot and and is in critical condition. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, details are limited, and additional information will be provided as police continue the investigation. 

